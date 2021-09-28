Home Technology Cosmode is the best mobile network in Greece

Sep 28, 2021
For the fifth year in a row, the Cosmode network has been named “Greece’s fastest mobile network” at Oakley’s Speedest AwardsTM, the world’s first company for Internet measurements. According to Oklahoma data, the average download speed of Cosmot has increased by 90% compared to the same period last year, as this year the performance of 5G networks has been included in the live measurements.

COSMOTE, the first to bring 5G to Greece, further strengthened its position in relation to the competition, reaching speeds of 88.38 (2nd: 38.70 and 3rd: 38.01). In addition, COSMOTE mobile subscribers experience an average of twice the download speed (2.25X) of competing mobile providers.

The “Greece’s Fastest Mobile Network 2021” award is based on approximately 545,000 measurements made by mobile network users in the first half of 2021. Real-time through the Speedest® app across the country, across the networks of all mobile providers, via iOS and Android devices. With more than 15,000 servers worldwide, millions of tests are performed daily by Oakley users, with a total of more than 38 billion worldwide since 2006. More information about the Speedest Awards www.speedtest.net/awards.

Excellent internet experience with the largest 5G network in Greece

Cosmode 5G is the largest 5G network in the country, having already surpassed 50% of population security nationwide, while coverage in Athens and Thessaloniki has reached 97% and 90%, respectively. In some areas the maximum speed of COSMOTE 5G exceeds 1Gbps. The network continues to grow, with a new target of 60% population coverage nationwide by the end of the year.

All COSMOTE subscribers, individuals and companies with a certified 5G device on the COSMOTE network can access the Cosmot 5G network at no extra charge and regardless of program (contract, card agreement, prepaid).

