Boozy calls Drake for help to shed some light on his picture

For the promotion of his film “My Struggle”, Poochi Badas publicly asks Drake’s support for the conquest of Canada.

Aired as a preview on September 24, “My Struggle” is entering the world of cinematic production from American hip-hop artists. To promote this autobiographical film, its author, Poochi Badas, aims to gain an audience in Canada. To do this, he enlists the help of the track through the video to achieve as many goals as possible. ” Hey Drake, you have to tell Canada about my biography film, go with my film. Tell Six, go with my movie. Find out what you can do. Help me, Nikka. This is the translation we can learn from Video of the birth of Baton Rouge in Louisiana. With this post, Padas is already indirectly gaining the attention of Drake fans. A well-considered choice, because the former resident of Young Money Entertainment is the most important beach where he lives on this side of North America. The Prince of Toronto, by himself, through a release and his relationships, is able to enhance this film, in which Pathas basically reveals different stages of his life.

For now, Tracy, who has become a bit silent on the web, has not yet responded to this request. Happy Birthday to Lil Wayne for his last speech on September 27th.

Will he agree to be the film’s ambassador in Canada or will he ignore a colleague’s request for help over the microphone? The next few hours teach us about the decision the North American will make.