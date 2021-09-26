September 30, 2021, is the day the Internet is disabled for millions of smartphones and computers

Millions of smartphones, game consoles and computers will lose their Internet access by September 30, 2021, as the security certificate on all connected products expires. This applies to all devices marketed and not updated before 2017.

Smartphones, Computers, Tablets, But game consoles and televisions … the Internet has been everywhere for years. But still, on September 30, 2021, millions of devices may lose connectivity! A giant “blackout” affecting a large number of devices designed before 2017. Why? Because this September 30, 2021, a Certificate Digital security is about to expire, and the lack of an update will prevent another certificate from becoming too widespread to connect to the Internet today, for example watching videos or viewing emails.

Certificate of Conviction IdentTrust DST Root CA X3He is the one who allows the ISRG file to be certified Root X1 is essential for encrypting Internet connections. According to Scott Helm, The researcher on the origin of this invention, all earlier Smartphones, Unconnected connected TVs or game consoles will no longer have access to certain Internet services.

All operating systems affected

In his article, he gives several examples, and this is under iOS 9 for iPhones and smartphones Android 2.3.5 and earlier or PCs Windows XP Service Pack 2 Or Apple computers running MacOS 10.12.0. This also applies to consoles like this PS3 Or PS4 or Ubuntu and BlackBerry powered devices. The full list is there This page.

To anticipate this potential cut, there are two solutions: Update your device; Install the latest version of Navigator Firefox does not use this security certificate, allowing you to connect to the Internet without fear of interruption.

