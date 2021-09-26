Home Top News In Mammers, the show “Nuggets of South America” ​​was canceled

In Mammers, the show “Nuggets of South America” ​​was canceled

Sep 26, 2021 0 Comments
Jean Tison, président du club de l

By Mortagne-au-Perche editorial staff
Posted on

Jean Tyson, President of the Friendly Generation Movement Club and Lillian Roux, Secretary of the Sasnois Generations Movement Club. (© Le Perche)

Monday, September 6, 2021, The Friendly club generation movement, Led Jean Tyson, Was on duty at Mammers (Sarthe), Room of the clock n ° 4, for members.

Objective: To inform them of the number of seats allocated for the event and return them 2021 Saturday 23 October In the Saugona room, Knuckles of South America, SAS glasses were canceled.

“Great disappointment”

“The provider made this choice because of the health crisis. It was a big disappointment for us when we negotiated almost all the seats offered to our club. This day’s permanence allows us to announce the resumption of our operations. During the prison episodes, we lost some members and their number is now 285. There is, ”explains Jean Tyson.

The Cycling and walking Fully restore their rhythm by arranging 6 and 11 km half-night walks, Saturday, October 9th, Departing from the St. Louis Room, limited to 70 walks.

Card games take place in the Saint-Louis Room, Scrabble in the Baroness’s Home, Singer and Music in the Maurice-Ludroy Room.

The Sasnois Generations Movement Club begins every first Friday of the month with Nordic walking every Tuesday morning, a gentle workout offered by qualified instructors, starting every Thursday at 11am, 11am and 11am. And Saint-Rummy-to-Wall from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Procedure: Contacts: Christine Fokker, 02 43 97 74 68. Jean Tyson, 06 37 16 57 39. Chandel Phonon, 02 43 33 42 89.

Was this article helpful to you?

