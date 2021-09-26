Hobbits, giant penguins and dinosaurs. Man is one of the youngest species, but its future will be “hybrid”

There were times when computers did not help us humans. Going out is about facing the greatest dangers, dangers and enormous beasts. Make no mistake, the time has come for long-extinct animals to inhabit our planet today. We are currently looking for them, adding new discoveries, new species and new knowledge, which suggests or complements the theory of scientists about the life history of the earth.

One of the latest discoveries of a new creature, especially in 2006, was the discovery of the remains of a giant penguin. His body adapted to the circumstances in which he lived. It is not a friendly black and white animal with a rounded belly and a clumsy movement. The individual was 1.4 meters tall, comparable to today’s largest penguin species (Aptenoidites posterior) Still 0.2 m. His legs are not short, on the contrary, they fit the whole body slim, Direct science.

The largest penguin species discovered by students in New Zealand was named Veverova, which means long-legged in Maori. He lived 66 to 23 million years ago.

A new breed replacing sea urchins

A team of members of the Hamilton Junior Naturalist Club (JUNATS), led by paleontologist Chris Templar, found the bones of a giant penguin extinct during a cruise in the port of Gawhia. The fossil is the largest penguin skeleton ever found.



When young Junats scientists discovered her, she was sticking out of a block of sandstone, which revealed waves. It was initially misunderstood as a rusty impetus. However, according to the Hamilton Museum in Wyoming, Templar and other group leader, Tony Lorimer, quickly realized that they had found something special. At the time, Templar spoke with the Waikato Museum: “We searched for fossil sea urchins and found an extinct penguin species. What a bonus!”



With ivory trunk

