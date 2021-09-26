Gboard | The trick of sending a touch ‘screenshot’ | Android | Apple | iOS | IPhone | Technology Applications | nnda | nnni | Game-game

The Gboard Developed by Google is a brilliant and fast typing application that includes emojis, gifs, gestures, voice commands and many more functions. Additionally, it has the ability to instantly paste any text you copy, meaning you no longer have to press the keyboard for a few seconds to see the option to paste, did you know that screen shots were recently taken on the clipboard? We will show you how below.

When you take a screenshot that you want to share with your contacts like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, you have to go to the gallery, search for the photo, share it and choose the contact, it is a very simple process of something, but, Gboard This makes all these steps easier for you.

With the functionality of the aforementioned keyboard called ‘Save Screenshots’, you will skip these difficult steps and when you create a screenshot it will be automatically stored on Gboard, you just have to press it to send it quickly to your contact.

How to send a screenshot instantly

First, make sure Gboard There are no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

There are no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Log in to any site to write a message, in this example we will use the instant messaging app WhatsApp.

Then, press the ‘Settings’ nut icon as shown in the image below.

A new window will open with several sections, select the one called ‘Clipboard’.

Now, three options will appear, the last one being disabled by default, which allows you to save screen shots on the clipboard.

Finally, enable it and grant permissions to your gallery.

Steps for screen shots are stored on the Gboard clipboard (Photo: Mac)