Evo Morales confirms solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela in Peru

September 25, 2021, 10:52 PM

Lima, Sept. 25 (Brensa Latina) Former Bolivian President Evo Morales today reaffirmed his solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela, denying right-wing allegations against the two countries at a meeting with young people in the southern Peruvian city of Arequipa.

“Before our respect and admiration for Cuba, Fidel (Castro), now with Miguel (Díaz-Canel), is our salute to that liberated, free and sovereign Cuba,” he called. Ruling Party, Free Peru.

He expressed solidarity with Venezuela, “formerly Hugo Chavez and now Nicolas Maduro” and stressed that “left-wing governments, anti-imperialist governments continue to appear in the Latin American region.”

There is no need to fear the accusations of the Latin American right. They want to demonize Cuba, Venezuela and the Left parties, ‘said Morales.

He called for a power and energy break with the US-led demonization campaign.

He, in his country, was threatened, discriminated against, marginalized and humiliated until the native movement was destroyed 500 years ago.

In Bolivia with actions such as “We decided to break the North American principle of trade union freedom, ideological freedom” and the nationalization of national resources that allowed economic prosperity.

He said the struggle was against “those multinational corporations that are stealing our natural resources” and that nationalization had changed Bolivia’s economic situation.

