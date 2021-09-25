Home Sports LA Angels: A “food fight” turns into a violent fight

LA Angels: A “food fight” turns into a violent fight

Sep 25, 2021 0 Comments
Bagarre gradins partisans angels l.a. mlb

The pot lid appeared again on the bleachers of an MLP stadium. At a recent meeting, several LA Angels fans cowardly attacked another spectator.

Food and drinks were launched. Beaten. According to what has been learned TMZ game, Involuntarily injured the hand of a woman who was engaged in a struggle.

Looking at these pictures, the poor only wanted to save the martyrs.

Shame on you.

Shoaib Ohtani will not be proud of you children.

Also according to TMZ, seven people were arrested, including two minors for assault and battery. They should try to justify their behavior before a judge. Good luck.

If their followers do not change their attitude, the angels must change their name to the devil.

Many fights in LA

In the world of sports, sons have recently touched each other on more than one occasion in the Los Angeles area.

On the Chargers side, the fight ended on Sept. 19 in a large pool adjacent to Sophie Stadium’s parking lot.

In the end, the Dallas Cowboys took the lead. On the floor and outside.

(proof’s: TMZ game, Avocado side effect)

Follow me on Twitter: Vin 100 Knol

***

Read my other columns, charts and unusual news, Click here

See also  Briefly MLB: Mike Prude returns to Auckland | Browsers on the first site consider different options

You May Also Like

manu ginobili san antonio spurs

Manu returns to Xenophil Spurs!

Urban Mayor (Jaguars): "NFL is like playing Alabama every weekend"

Urban Mayor (Jaguars): “NFL is like playing Alabama every weekend”

M.L.P.

M.L.P.

Sports Illustrated drops the top 15 players, fans are boiling!

L'intérieur star NBA des Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, tout sourire après un énième carton offensif cette saison

The terrifying physical transformation of the Nicola Jockey League

Jaguars' Urban Mayor says the NFL is "like playing in Alabama" every week

Jaguars’ Urban Mayor says the NFL is “like playing in Alabama” every week

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *