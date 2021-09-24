Why Australia is afraid of China

Depletion – Australia has chosen to strengthen its military cooperation with the United States and the United Kingdom in the face of China’s continued rise in the Indo-Pacific region and growing trade tensions between the two countries.

1. High Tension Diplomacy

While the world’s second largest economy is particularly interested in mineral resources and Australian agricultural production, it continues to increase its presence in the South Pacific and neighboring Australia. The island – the continent – home to more than 25 million Australians – is feared to become China’s domestic land with a population of 1.4 billion, located 4,000 kilometers from its estimates. Diplomatic fabric between the two countries has been burning since the 2017 referendum on legislation on foreign intervention and political life, especially targeting the activities of the Chinese Communist Party in Australia.

Read moreAustralia vs China: Reasons for increase

Especially since taking office next year, the new Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has been determined to control Chinese investment plans in his territory, following the same path and multiplying arms passes. On April 20, 2021, he vetoed a contract