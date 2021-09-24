Home Science Psychology: The best way to identify a liar or liar- BBC News

Psychology: The best way to identify a liar or liar- BBC News

Sep 24, 2021 0 Comments
Psychology: The best way to identify a liar or liar- BBC News
  • David Robertson
  • The future of the BBC

Image source,Reuters

Image with text,

Both observation and verbal testing are techniques for identifying reliability

Thomas Armorrot’s defense team was faced with an impossible task.

At European airports, they ask about the personal history and travel plans of travelers. Omoroth sent many to the security checkpoint; These people had imaginary past history and future plans, and his team wanted to find out who was lying.

In fact, only one in a thousand of them will deceive them. Identifying a liar should be like finding a needle in a haystack. What about them?

Focusing on body language or eye movements is one way, isn’t it? This is really a bad idea.

You May Also Like

alexa

The psychological impact of unemployment is more serious than you think and I think … prosperous people in life often have this trait | First class people | Vision Magazine

Mars earthquake saddens Aruna planet .. Massive earthquake on Mars

Mars earthquake saddens Aruna planet .. Massive earthquake on Mars

Asteroid: Is today the last day of humanity? This giant asteroid has come very close to Earth! | The asteroid, which is three times the size of the Statue of Liberty, will magnify when it falls to Earth

Isotope study Vix says that Mars' habitat is limited by its small size

Isotope study Vix says that Mars’ habitat is limited by its small size

A 10-year-old boy has discovered the fossil of a giant penguin

A 10-year-old boy has discovered the fossil of a giant penguin

One of the coolest places in the solar system: NASA has decided where to land the lunar rover

One of the coolest places in the solar system: NASA has decided where to land the lunar rover

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *