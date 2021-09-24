Photos London Fashion Week: 3 Inspiring Looks at Catwalks

London Fashion Week ends on Tuesday 21 September. Opportunity to come back to the 3 hyper inspiring looks seen on the catwalk!

We waited impatiently: after New York, London Fashion Week Signed The big comeback of body marches. And despite not being significant Victoria Beckham and Burberry (This is an iconic British house), London Fashion Week Was able to surprise us again. It allowed us too Find out Young talented designers And promises. This time, we’re back for you Three very inspiring looks Seen during various parades, and it will undoubtedly provide the LA of the coming summer.

London Fashion Week: Bloom Suit at Paul & Joe

We already told you about this Trends seen at New York Fashion WeekBut, this time it is safe: Print of the 70s Will be everywhere again next summer. At home Paul & Joe, We see The Flower pattern And overall appearance. Here, in floral dress, In slightly washed colors. To wear like a model, On the skin, Appear subtle A bra On the lace.

London Fashion Week: Total brown androgenic look at COS

If there is London Fashion Week Packages provided 2022 Spring / Summer Different designers, COS brand According to her, she decided to give Its Winter 2021 package. (Re) is known Her comfortable and well-cut dresses, But also Its exact basics, COS Re-signing a package that caught our attention Details of its thinking and Its excessive cuts. We fall The whole look is brown Slightly androgenous This gives us a good reason Must see winter land.

London Fashion Week: Warrior appearance with a touch of bohemianism on the KNWLS

This is the most watched look at London Fashion Week. That’s not what we say, That’s the tagwalk ! In fact, the search engine Specializes in fashion An inventory In the most watched shows, More held models … and The most viewed look at London Fashion Week. The look will be from the brand south of the English capital: Charlotte Knowles, also known as KNWLS. The overall brown look of the game Differences in materials And whose inspiration A militant woman, A fighter … Most A little bohemian !

In fact, we see Skin, strong lines And thick seams, large closures, but Transparency, Extended band A tricky and imposing veil Pearl bracelet. We identify there A modern-day warrior, Love, But who is not cold in the eyes!