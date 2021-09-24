Thursday, Sep 23, 2021. 9:17 p.m.

Blue Jays missed a great opportunity to join the Yankees in the draft stages. Toronto lost 7-2 to the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.

With Toronto now one game behind New York and three and a half games behind the Boston Red Sox, there are 10 games in the regular season

Gordon made it 6-2 with a long ball with three points in fifth place.

He added a run after two innings.

In fifth place, an option from Luis Arres allowed the duo to break the tie 2-2. Miguel Sano was sent off, but after a walk to Brent Rooker, Gordon reached his fourth home run of the year.

Julian Merweather fell victim to Homer after Thomas Hatch (0-1) allowed a fifth walk and a double.

Michael Pineda (8-8) scored his third consecutive victory after three consecutive defeats.

He allowed two runs and eight wins in five innings.

Blue Jays left 11 runners on the tracks.

“Nine games left,” said receiver Danny Johnson. We need to leave such regression behind us. We should not regret what happened. “

Left-arm fielder Lourdes Curiel Jr. was out of fifth, with center-fielder Randall Cricch hitting right-footed infield when Mitch Carver hit him following a double.

Bleeding from the middle finger of the courier, two stitches were required.

“All the feedback was the best we expected,” said John Schneider, who replaced manager Charlie Montoy, who was suspended for a game. Let’s see where Friday is. “

Sept. 19 to 22 at Curial 15 with six, two Homers and three RBIs. He continued to shine Thursday with a run double in the second inning.

“He’s very dangerous when he chooses the right moment to start,” Schneider said.

Steven Mates (13-8) suffered his first setback since August 10th. He went 4-0 in seven starts.

The Mets drove only three innings, allowing two runs, seven wins and two walks.

Dioscar Hernandez has reached the 30-round milestone for the first time in his career.

Jayce’s first hitter, George Springer had a 0 for 5.

The opening players on Friday were Jose Ferrios (12-8) and Bailey Ober (2-3).

The former duo will make their debut as spectators on the Perios goal field.