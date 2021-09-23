Home Top News Romain Grosjean, the French pilot who was severely attacked in the United States

Romain Grosjean, the French pilot who was severely attacked in the United States

Sep 23, 2021 0 Comments
Romain Grosjean, the French pilot who was severely attacked in the United States

Young people retiring from Formula 1 are definitely enjoying a particularly exciting and promising American life. At Laguna Seka, he was particularly bold ahead.

Romain Crossgene left the Formula 1 World Championship at the end of the 2020 season, having been on stage ten times at the end of a busy career. Also winning the GP2 and FIA GT1 Championship and the Andros Trophy, Romain Croszine is now racing in Indigo on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

And in his first season, the Frenchman performs very well. Currently at the top of the rookie rankings (at the start), he has signed on to a new platform in the last round of the popular Laguna Seka circuit. At the end of the race, he was particularly brave ahead of Jimmy Johnson, who was hiding in the most famous corner of the layout.

It will go

The author of the more complex Breaking, he put Jimmy Johnson at the top of “Corksrow”. Sent, Johnson had to let him slip towards his teammate who was trying to catch him in front of the race. Romain Grosjean later apologized for not being so muscular in his front.

See also  China harboring armed forces-connected fugitive scientist at San Francisco consulate, FBI states

You May Also Like

Navy Group CEO condemns Australia's "incredible brutality"

Navy Group CEO condemns Australia’s “incredible brutality”

Le pdg de naval group denonce une brutalite inouie de l

Navy Group CEO condemns Australia’s “incredible brutality”

Macron and Biden compromised like a phone call

Macron and Biden compromised like a phone call

Australian Open: Are qualifying qualifiers still relocated?

Australian Open: Are qualifying qualifiers still relocated?

Les comédiens de la troupe Tamise en scène à Londres

Theater: Join the Thames My Scan Workshop in London

Five French guests at the NFL United International in London in October

Five French guests at the NFL United International in London in October

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *