Leonardo DiCaprio launches laboratory-grown meat

Leonardo DiCaprio will try to fight the climate crisis in the original way. The American actor has decided to become one of their advisors by investing money in two start-up companies that grow meat from animal cells Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat. “One of the best ways to combat the climate crisis is to change the way we consume,” the artist commented in a joint statement from the two companies.

“Mosa meat and alfalfa farms meet the global demand for beef, while at the same time solving some of the challenges associated with the industrial production of this meat,” he added. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is already an investor in the Beyond Meat plant-based burgers, sausage and dumplings maker, did not say how much money the two companies would get. Many startups in recent years have rushed to the breeding meat space, which promises to produce animal proteins with less impact on the environment than intensive breeding.

Steak Hutchey “In Vitro”

Moza Meat is a Dutch company founded by Mark Post, which first introduced “in vitro” ground beef made from cow stem cells to the public in 2013. Year, rib eye steak made from cells. But production costs are very high and only Singapore authorities have so far given the green light to such food. “Global meat consumption is expected to increase by 40% to 70% by 2050, providing an alternative to mitigate the negative effects of domestic meat industrial beef production,” both companies said in a statement.

