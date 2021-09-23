Home Economy Leonardo DiCaprio launches laboratory-grown meat

Leonardo DiCaprio launches laboratory-grown meat

Sep 23, 2021 0 Comments
Leonardo DiCaprio launches laboratory-grown meat

Leonardo DiCaprio will try to fight the climate crisis in the original way. The American actor has decided to become one of their advisors by investing money in two start-up companies that grow meat from animal cells Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat. “One of the best ways to combat the climate crisis is to change the way we consume,” the artist commented in a joint statement from the two companies.

“Mosa meat and alfalfa farms meet the global demand for beef, while at the same time solving some of the challenges associated with the industrial production of this meat,” he added. Leonardo DiCaprio, who is already an investor in the Beyond Meat plant-based burgers, sausage and dumplings maker, did not say how much money the two companies would get. Many startups in recent years have rushed to the breeding meat space, which promises to produce animal proteins with less impact on the environment than intensive breeding.

>> Read more – Beyond the giant meat of vegetarianism, associated with many fast food brands

Steak Hutchey “In Vitro”

Moza Meat is a Dutch company founded by Mark Post, which first introduced “in vitro” ground beef made from cow stem cells to the public in 2013. Year, rib eye steak made from cells. But production costs are very high and only Singapore authorities have so far given the green light to such food. “Global meat consumption is expected to increase by 40% to 70% by 2050, providing an alternative to mitigate the negative effects of domestic meat industrial beef production,” both companies said in a statement.

See also  Fraudsters should be careful on Google Maps

>> Read more – Vegetarian steaks with a real meat flavor

You May Also Like

The Best Online Resume Builder

Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a Dutch artificial meat company

Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in a Dutch artificial meat company

Amazon plans to hire 12,000 seasonal employees in France

Amazon plans to hire 12,000 seasonal employees in France

US $ 8 billion activity | US Bank buys US assets from Japanese bank MUFG

US $ 8 billion activity | US Bank buys US assets from Japanese bank MUFG

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15 are here: what's going to change

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, WatchOS 8 and TVOS 15 are here: what’s going to change

Le groupe anglo-néerlandais Royal Dutch Shell a annoncé lundi la vente à son concurrent américain ConocoPhillips de ses actifs dans le bassin permien américain.

Shell sells Fermian Basin assets to Konoco Phillips for $ 9.5 billion

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *