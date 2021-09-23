Home World Bolzano and entourage have been isolated after contacting the affected minister

Bolzano and entourage have been isolated after contacting the affected minister

Sep 23, 2021 0 Comments
Bolzano and entourage have been isolated after contacting the affected minister

Official sources said on Wednesday that the Brazilian president, Jair Bolzano, and the delegation that accompanied him to New York to the United Nations General Assembly would be in solitary confinement after contacting the aspiring and affected minister.

According to Special Secretary for Social Communications Andr Costa, the full presidential committee of about 50 people was instructed to adhere to social isolation in the face of the infection of Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Guerrero. Covit-19 in the final stages of the New York voyage.

“The entire group returning to Brazil is asymptomatic and should be observed according to this guide [guia epidemiológico para o novo coronavírus do Ministério da Saúde], Will be in solitary confinement for a new RT-PCR test on the 5th day after the last contact with Marcelo Giro (Tuesday), “Andre Costa explained at a news conference.

The secretary insisted that if the test done on the 5th day was negative, “the person will be released from loneliness and will be with a doctor until the 14th day”.

According to Costa, Polsonaro will “follow the tips” to be “completely asymptomatic” and socially isolated at his official residence, Palacio da Alvorada in Brasilia.

According to the indicated secretary,

In addition to the ministers and advisers, this group is called the “advanced level” in which officials, bodyguards and diplomats travel in advance and prepare all the logistics for the trip.

Brazilian health officials today recommended the isolation of Jair Bolsanaro and his accompanying UN General Assembly after a positive test for Health Minister Govit-19.

See also  Coronavirus: UK quarantine list - which countries could be next? | World News

In a note sent to the President of the Republic, the National Institutes of Health (ANVISA) forwarded the current recommendation for these cases, indicating 14 days of isolation for all committee members in contact with Guerrero.

Ricardo Barros, the head of government in the House of Representatives, said that after a recommendation isolated by regulators, Jair Bolsanaro canceled a trip to the state of Paran next Friday.

The head of the health portfolio, who had already received two doses of the vaccine against Covit-19, arrived in New York on Sunday on a flight with Jair Bolsanaro and other members of the Brazilian delegation. The next 14 days. In New York, after a positive test shortly before returning to Brazil on Tuesday.

You May Also Like

Don 'Tones-Moi Unbreak': Boris Johnson responds to French riots over failed submarine deal

Don ‘Tones-Moi Unbreak’: Boris Johnson responds to French riots over failed submarine deal

The upper bouts featured two cutaways, for easier access to the higher frets

The upper bouts featured two cutaways, for easier access to the higher frets

Moroccans bought visas in France for 8,000 euros

Moroccans bought visas in France for 8,000 euros

Assassination of former agent Litvinenko: Russia proven guilty

Assassination of former agent Litvinenko: Russia proven guilty

According to Charles Michael, "disbelief" from the United States

According to Charles Michael, “disbelief” from the United States

Houses, thousands of evacuees and the river over 1,000 C were destroyed

Houses, thousands of evacuees and the river over 1,000 C were destroyed

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *