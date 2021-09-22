Five French guests at the NFL United International in London in October

Masio Beard (DP, Potstom Royals), Brandon Camara (DE, Marcello Blue Stars), Boris Texas (LP, Bordeaux Lions), Joan Miang (DL, Dresden Monarchs) and Aymeric Nichols (WR), W.R.

On October 12, all five Frenchmen will be in London, and more precisely at Tottenham Stadium, trying to catch the eye of NFL recruits. They are the international joint guests who organized the league for the third time.

Two previous editions took place in Australia (2018) and Germany (2019). This year’s event will be closed to the public. Players such as Efe Obada (Bills), Jordan Mailata (Eagles), Jakob Johnson (Patriots) and Sammis Reyes (Washington) used the event to travel to NFL fields.

This international coordination repeats the proposed exercises for draft candidates each year. So, we have to run fast, jump and do different ways.

Those who prove themselves most resolute in the October 12 session will be invited to the United States for a three-month program. After this period, the number of players will be further reduced and a select few will be added to the NFL squads.