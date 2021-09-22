Australian Open: Are qualifying qualifiers still relocated?

Qualifying matches will fly in the background of charter flights to Australia. If overall isolation appears to have been abandoned, they must form a “health bubble” between their hotel and the competition site for two weeks before regaining their total freedom of movement in the antibodies. Among others, those who directly coordinate the Australian Major’s big schedule, they can complete the 14-day health “bubble” and play in the warm-up matches for the 17th Australian Open. Next January 30.
Open Australia
Eurosport extends Australian Open broadcasting rights for another decade
09/07/2021 at 8:22 p.m.
A decision due to the Australian government’s anti-Govt policy
Tournament Director Craig Daily promised that players who were vaccinated a few weeks ago will have more freedom than others and will encourage future participants to be vaccinated at the same time.
All of these actions are not just the work of the organizers: they follow the strict anti-Govt policy implemented by the Australian government. For a year and a half, the country’s borders have always been closed (until December 17), with rare exceptions for all residents. Returnees, for example Ashley Party, are subject to 14 days of isolation upon arrival. Intense action on the potential appearance of reclaiming the World No. 1 for women masters in Mexico in November.
Open Australia
Myfils Blind, Kyrgios Showman, Medvedev on Fire: Top 10 Most Beautiful Points
02/24/2021 at 5:44 pm
Open Australia
Focnini hits the nail, Chitsibas sinks, D’Jere gets annoyed: Top 5 of Natale’s most beautiful points in Melbourne
02/24/2021 at 5:22 pm