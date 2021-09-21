Home Technology WhatsApp features new features in Gold and sets it apart from the original green version

Sep 21, 2021 0 Comments
WhatsApp Gold is one of the most important applications on the social networking site and is one of the most easily classified applications in instant messaging, and is a modified version of WhatsApp created by Yemeni developer Abu Arab. This article will present the features and characteristics of WhatsApp Gold that are not available in any other application, it is a program that helps people to communicate with video calls and voice call more easily than any other application.

Gold WhatsApp app

This app is a copy similar to green WhatsApp, but what makes it different from Gold WhatsApp is that it has numerous features and benefits that the user will experience with greater privacy when using this app to differentiate it from other traditions. Apps, and the app is available for free and is completely free without any ads that we experience in some apps.

Features of WhatsApp Gold app

  • Ability to send messages to up to 250 people at once
  • Change the color and location of notifications
  • Remove the floating button in the dialog
  • Ability to automatically stop downloading media
  • Change the scrolling effects up and down
  • Show the full name of the bar regardless of its length
  • Fix all issues that occurred in the previous version
  • Completely fix WhatsApp crash problem
  • Change the look of the story to your liking and design
  • Change the voice to multiple voices when recording a conversation
  • Fix night mode issue in settings
  • Enable the fingerprint feature to close the conversation and maintain complete confidentiality
  • Get notified when someone changes their profile picture
  • Group News Added to Groups
  • Ability to know who saw your situation late
  • Possibility to preview and confirm before sending the poster
  • Stop showing that you saw the status
  • Prevent the modified word from appearing when uploading a status
  • Automatic responder without restriction
  • Enable the self-hiding message feature
