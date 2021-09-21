Viral Personality Test | Choose a logo and you will know what is the most important thing in your life | Psychological testing | Viral Tees Today | USA | Argentina | Mexico | MX | nnda nnrt | Mexico

The Virus personality testing Has become one of the most shared content by users Facebook And other social networks in recent weeks due to the epidemic. It’s up to you Psychological testing They can reveal details about what we do not know or think we have hidden from others. Do you dare to try?

Thus, we have Today’s virus test. In the picture you can see five different elements between an hourglass, a key, a lion and so on. You only have to make one choice, especially stay with the icon that caught your attention.

In which case you have already made your choice Psychological testing, You will find the meaning of each element and its meaning in your life. Remember that you have to be honest and respond honestly. Only then will the results of the psychological test be accurate.

Viral test image

Full picture of the virus personality test. | Photo: genial.guru

Viral test results

1. The lion

The lion symbolizes the sun and means that you feel the need to take your destiny into your own hands. Make peace with your desires and walk your path in peace.

2. Wristwatch

The hourglass is inevitable and a symbol of the steady income of the past. Instead of thinking too much about the future, compromise with your past and live in the present.

3. The moon

The moon represents hidden truths and emotions. Do not suppress your emotions, express them, because covering them up will do nothing but poison your soul.

4. The key

What matters is how you feel about the path of your life. You may not be able to find the answers you are looking for, but you will find the vastness of the world and the human soul.

5. Hand

The hand with the eye is a symbol of protection against dark forces. Take back your freedom and train your spirit in the light.

What is a viral challenge or psychological test?

Carl Gustav Jung One of the key figures in the early stages of psychoanalysis was the founder of the school Analytical psychology, Also known as complex psychology and deep psychology. This is how Jung became famous because his analysis of his studies and dreams led to a greater understanding of those in their ‘soul’ state.

In his work, ‘Psychological types’, Forms his views on the existence of “two” approaches (Outward / Inward) And the four “functions” (I thought / Feeling And Feeling / Intuition), And indicates the first time Itself Aimed at mental development. “

How he raises the various psychological types that led him to study people based on personality tests or, as is currently known, viral challenges that allow you to learn more about yourself while solving them.

You may be interested