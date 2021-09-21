Satisfaction with Kovit’s post-life environment

The September 20, 2021 – Laura Howard – Up to date

Ipsos conducted a survey of 1,002 residents of Greater Paris, London University and King’s College London, and 1,000 residents of London. A study that reveals an increase in the satisfaction of residents in both capitals in local public services compared to 2019 despite the health environment.

A visit to Paris, the city of light, the capital of love, fashion and gastronomy, often judges, sometimes envy, and London, is highly recommended. Two European capitals were appreciated by tourists. An attractive view is gained thanks to the level of tourism, which at times is quite different when the city is just bye-terre but a real base camp.

Nevertheless, the Ipsos survey reveals that residents have been satisfied with their surroundings and local public services despite the health environment of the past two years.

Despite the epidemic there was no sign of decline in the capitals

Paris, 63% of Parisians are satisfied with their surroundings, which has increased by 7% since 2019. London has the same level of satisfaction with the living environment.

After two years in prison, a curfew order and complicated health conditions, it seems that the sometimes negative perception of people about local services has calmed down and is now much appreciated. In London and Greater Paris, most of them are now satisfied with public services such as schools, transport and police.

The two capitals have set their satisfaction on different criteria. British capital is more than 61% open, living together with people of immigrant descent, who believe they have had a positive impact on the city. In France, this figure is 35% lower than in Paris and 23% lower in the inner suburbs.

Living conditions are similar for the elderly and young in London and Greater Paris, but Paris is also similar for the elderly and low-income families.

Another thing both cities agree on: housing prices. For non-owners, 85% of Parisians and 89% of Londoners consider buying real estate in their cities. However, a clear majority of people consider these two accumulations to be favorable for starting a company and economic activities.

Sense of insecurity London

Despite the many advantages of the city, proximity and economy, there are also security concerns in this regard in terms of gender. Problems of street harassment or inappropriate behavior, at the center of many years of debate, have been confirmed here because women are more concerned than men and are more anchored in this ipsos survey. London still has a considerable gap, which is very bad.

Londoners say they have been on the lookout for more than 15 times on average, compared to just 10.5 times for those living in Greater Paris. Compared to Paris and its inner suburbs, the difference with the views on sexuality that women in London claim to have lived on average more than 13 times is significant.

Finally, the health environment does not motivate city dwellers to leave their respective capitals, which could lead to re-emergence after the epidemic in London and Paris.