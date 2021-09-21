Home Top News Biden’s diversity was tested at the UN

Biden’s diversity was tested at the UN

Sep 21, 2021 0 Comments
Biden's diversity was tested at the UN

Diplomacy

The article is reserved for subscribers

The U.S. president, who has been criticized for his unilateral action in Afghanistan and the room set against France over the submarine issue, is set to explain his diplomatic policy before the United Nations General Assembly this Tuesday.

At the time His inaugural speech in January, Joe Biden devoted 75 words generously to foreign policy “To fix [les] Alliances And the United States b “Strong and Reliable Partner for Peace, Progress and Security”. At 78, Barack Obama’s former right-hand man certainly lacks the courage and innovation. But after four horrific years of Donald Trump, shame and loneliness, some in the international community, objectively, had reason to complain.

Eight months later, the UN As the General Assembly’s high-level session begins in New York this Tuesday, the situation has changed somewhat. And with the blockbuster “America Back”, this America “back” portrayed a champion of multitasking starring Joe Biden, who has already turned a little yellow. In particular, its unilateral and “America first” management, along with anti-Govt vaccines and withdrawals from Afghanistan, and the announcement of last Wednesday’s thunderstorm. United States

See also  Shinzo Abe: Japan's Prime Minister resigns owing to wellbeing explanations

You May Also Like

Colas is experiencing a “worry” decline

Colas is experiencing a “worry” decline

Land

Frenchman from London, you know Cornwall?

The United States will reopen its borders to all vaccinated international travelers

The United States will reopen its borders to all vaccinated international travelers

Pour pouvoir obtenir le settled status, le demandeur doit prouver qu

Commenter to pre-immigrant status or immigration status

In London, endangered rebel sirens challenge police

In London, endangered rebel sirens challenge police

La Caisse spends more than $ 2 billion on a highway in Australia

La Caisse spends more than $ 2 billion on a highway in Australia

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *