Assassination of former agent Litvinenko: Russia proven guilty

Sep 21, 2021 0 Comments
The court has now found that the two men who poisoned Litvinenko had no personal reason to kill him. In addition, they may not have seen the rare radiation poison in their own work. Moreover, because Russia did not provide the British courts with the documents needed for the trial, the court ruled that it violated the right to life enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights. Litvinenko’s widow, who went to court in Strasbourg, is said to have received 100,000 euros in compensation from Russia.

Moscow opposes it

Russia rejected the decision. The results of the investigation are not yet available. Therefore, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the court’s statements were unsubstantiated Interfox According to. “The European Court of Human Rights is unlikely to have the powers and technical capabilities to obtain information on this matter.”

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France is part of the Council of Europe. Independent organizations from the European Union are working together to protect human rights in 47 member states, including Russia. The judgments of the court will be bound.

