The undoubted ‘Shang-Ci’ superhero topped the North American box office

Sep 20, 2021 0 Comments
Los Angeles Airport (AFP)

Marvel’s first Asian superhero, “Shang-C” has topped the North American box office for the third week in a row, according to provisional figures released Sunday by specialty company Exhibitor Relations.

The Disney movie “Shang-C and the Legend of the Ten Rings” grossed $ 21.7 million from Friday to Sunday and $ 176.9 million since its release.

Action comedy “Free Guy” is in second place with $ 5.2 million (108.6 million since its release) in its sixth week.

“Cry Macho”, directed by Clint Eastwood, goes straight to third place in theaters for the first weekend with $ 4.5 million.

The 91-year-old American actor has returned to the West, which made him famous and plays Mike Milo, the former rodeo champion in charge of the final road.

“It’s a weak start that faces two major obstacles: the old moviegoers are not yet ready to screen in theaters, and the movie is not available at home,” David A. said in the stream. Company.

“But with its lukewarm reviews, even in normal times, the film would have started less than average in Clint Eastwood West,” he adds.

The horror film “Candyman” remained in fourth place in theaters for the fourth week in a row. The Universal remake of the famous 1992 Opus grossed $ 3.5 million ($ 53.2 million since its release).

Another horror film, “Malignant”, dropped from third week to fifth place, grossing $ 2.7 million in its second week on the screens.

The rest of the top 10 are here:

6 – “Copshop” ($ 2.3 million)

7 – “Jungle Cruise”, a Disney adventure film (2.1 million)

8 – “Paw Patrol: The Movie” ($ 1.8 million)

9 – “Tommy Fayne’s View” ($ 675,000)

10 – “Do not breathe 2” ($ 665,000)

