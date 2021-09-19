Home Economy “Ladies Game”: Chess champion Netflix asks $ 5 million

Sep 19, 2021 0 Comments
“Beth Harmon” starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the Netflix series “The Ladies Game”.

Series – Nona Kaprindashvili, a big name in the chess world, has decided to sue Netflix on Thursday, September 16, 2021 for defamation. His name and career will be quoted as “sexist” and “disgraceful” in the hit series Girl’s game. Soviet pioneer demands $ 5 million in compensation.

In moments that annoyed the player, a phrase that was especially pronounced in the last episode of the series. At a chess match in Moscow in which the heroine Beth Hormone played Anya Taylor-Joy, the host said: “The only unusual thing about Beth is her gender, but not just to Russia. Nona Kaprindashvili is there, but she has never faced a world champion and men.

Deliberately lying

In his complaint, the 80-year-old retired chess player recalled that he faced dozens of top male players and defeated 28 in his career. In the Netflix production, Nona Cabrindachvili was identified as a Russian, but the champion’s defense added that “she and the Georgians suffered from Russian domination when they were part of the Union Soviet Union.”

According to the lawsuit, Netflix was aware of this information but “deliberately lied” on the show with the intent of “average and cynical” with the intent of revolutionizing the show’s lead actress. The U.S. agency said in a statement that it had “great respect” for Ms. Kaprindasville and her esteemed profession, and that “there was no basis for this complaint.” The site added that it would protect itself “seriously”.

The first woman to reach international chess grandmaster status (the highest ranking after the world champion) did not want to give it up. Born in 1941 in Juktidi, West Georgia, Nona Cabrindachvili has been playing chess since she was 13 years old. She won the Women’s World Championship at the age of 20 and successfully defended her title four times.

