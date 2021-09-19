Home Technology Hue PC Messenger has introduced a chat called “Anti-Phishing”, which allows users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds!

Sep 19, 2021 0 Comments
PC Hieu – Ngo Minh Hieu has recently become a well-known name for the online community. Although he has not returned to Vietnam for a long time, he has been contributing to the network security organization with the anti-phishing website. At the same time, he also works at the National Cyber ​​Security Monitoring Center (NCSC).

Recently, Hugh PC today announced a good news to many Facebook users in Vietnam to prevent fraud on many fake websites. In particular, Hugh PC said he and his associates were there Create a chatbot feature on the fan page of the anti-phishing team.

Facebook users now In Facebook Messenger, you can check the security and reputation of a website on your website – “chongluadao.vn” and live chat (automatic chat box).

Hieu introduces anti-phishing chatbot on PC Messenger, allowing users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds! - Photo 2.

Facebook users can now search for “chongluadao.vn” and chat directly on Facebook Messenger.

The way to check is very simple, it’s up to you Enter the domain name of the site you want to verify, and then the chatbot will automatically respond to tell you the reputation or security of that site. This will help you to know many insecure websites during fake banks and fake brands to hack Facebook …

Hieu introduces anti-phishing chatbot in PC Messenger, which allows users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds! - Photo 3.

The test is very simple

Hieu introduces anti-phishing chatbot on PC Messenger, allowing users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds! - Photo 4.

Fake website Shobi

Currently, this chatbot feature is in the process of being completed with more precision and effectiveness. However, what is currently happening is that the Vietnamese online community is also highly “appreciative” of the efforts of Hugh PC and his associates for the community.

Hieu introduces anti-phishing chatbot on PC Messenger, allowing users to identify unsafe websites in 5 seconds! - Photo 5.

The reaction of the Vietnamese online community

