Twelve years imprisonment for corruption of fake coupons

An American man who raised fake coupons to the level of art has been sentenced to 12 years in prison this week for causing $ 31 million in damage to several companies.

Lori Ann Talens, 41, said prosecutors could be “one of the biggest fake coupon scams in history.”

Based on an experience in business, she “perfected her art”, investigators had to resort to “experts to confirm the falsity” of her works, they still write in the documents that paid for the process.

At home, he created “Frankenstein” coupons by attaching product images, company logos and valid barcodes to his computer. According to the documents, the “suspicious feature of his coupons is only the amount of the reduction, which is equal to or greater than the value of the goods.”

From 2017 to 2020, under the nickname “Masterchef”, he recruited more than 2,000 customers online and sold his fake advertising coupons across the United States, raising nearly $ 400,000.

Losses to businesses are estimated at $ 31 million.

The “activist” of the coupons contacted her on the Internet, however, and warned the police that he had put an end to his small business. Her husband, who was responsible for sending the vouchers, was sentenced to seven years and three months in prison.

Discount coupons, “coupons” in English, carry a certain weight in the United States, where they stimulate interest beyond their economic virtues, dedicated websites, fan communities and, in 2011, a reality show.