New charge of the company for the excretion of toxic substances

Nearly two years after the catastrophic fire in Rouen, the lubricant company was again charged Tuesday for environmental damage.

“Lubrizol was charged on September 14 with spilling harmful substances into the water and discharging substances harmful to the fish into freshwater,” the judicial source confirmed.

“The file on these two new facts is very convincing, it is based on several models and analyzes in the port, there are enough elements to talk about severe toxicity, it affects fish, but it is also dangerous to humans,” said AFP Simon de Carvalho, Lubricol (ASL), Civil Leads the Association of Victims of the Party.

“This is satisfactory and our associations have not stopped trying to prove that there is pollution,” said Christoph Holeville, secretary of the Union of Victims of Lubricol.

When asked by AFP, the company did not want Lubrizol and its lawyer to react.

Lubricol has been controlled by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett since 2011, through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway, which bought the group for $ 9.7 billion.

The company was first indicted on February 24, 2020, for already “leaking harmful substances” but for “incompatible operation of a classified installation” causing environmental damage.

The company was criticized for “not taking all measures to prevent the spread of fire significantly and the environmental impact it would cause”.

The panel, which is under judicial oversight, will have to pay a security deposit of 5 375,000 and set up a பாதுகாப்பு 4 million “protection” to repair the “human and environmental damage” caused by the island.

The massive fire, which broke out on September 26, 2019 at an automotive lubricant site classified as the Seweso High Gateway, burned nearly 10,000 tons of chemicals, while a 22-kilometer-long black smoke cloud formed.

No casualties were reported from the blaze.

The Normandy Logistics Company also destroyed warehouses adjacent to the Lubricol factory, which for its part were placed under the mediator status of an assistant witness.