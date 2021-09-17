Home Economy New charge of the company for the excretion of toxic substances

New charge of the company for the excretion of toxic substances

Sep 17, 2021 0 Comments
Dans cet énorme incendie à Rouen, survenu le 26 septembre 2019 sur un site de lubrifiants automobiles classé Seveso seuil haut, près de 10.000 tonnes de produits chimiques avaient brûlé, tandis qu’un immense nuage de fumée noire de 22 km de long s’était formé.
Justice

Nearly two years after the catastrophic fire in Rouen, the lubricant company was again charged Tuesday for environmental damage.


AFP

“Lubrizol was charged on September 14 with spilling harmful substances into the water and discharging substances harmful to the fish into freshwater,” the judicial source confirmed.

“The file on these two new facts is very convincing, it is based on several models and analyzes in the port, there are enough elements to talk about severe toxicity, it affects fish, but it is also dangerous to humans,” said AFP Simon de Carvalho, Lubricol (ASL), Civil Leads the Association of Victims of the Party.

Our articles on lubricol fire

“This is satisfactory and our associations have not stopped trying to prove that there is pollution,” said Christoph Holeville, secretary of the Union of Victims of Lubricol.

When asked by AFP, the company did not want Lubrizol and its lawyer to react.

Lubricol has been controlled by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett since 2011, through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway, which bought the group for $ 9.7 billion.

The company was first indicted on February 24, 2020, for already “leaking harmful substances” but for “incompatible operation of a classified installation” causing environmental damage.

The company was criticized for “not taking all measures to prevent the spread of fire significantly and the environmental impact it would cause”.

The panel, which is under judicial oversight, will have to pay a security deposit of 5 375,000 and set up a பாதுகாப்பு 4 million “protection” to repair the “human and environmental damage” caused by the island.

See also  The SpaceX spacecraft returns to Earth with four astronauts from the International Space Station

The massive fire, which broke out on September 26, 2019 at an automotive lubricant site classified as the Seweso High Gateway, burned nearly 10,000 tons of chemicals, while a 22-kilometer-long black smoke cloud formed.

No casualties were reported from the blaze.

The Normandy Logistics Company also destroyed warehouses adjacent to the Lubricol factory, which for its part were placed under the mediator status of an assistant witness.

You May Also Like

Playstation Fuit Par Erreur Destroy All Humans! 2 Refaire

PlayStation leaks and destroys all humans! 2 Repeat

3M has received over 5 million euros in Flemish grant

3M has received over 5 million euros in Flemish grant

A hacker was arrested after a major mistake

A hacker was arrested after a major mistake

Lines: Facing an alliance between Percy and Google, CGT is advancing to the plate

Lines: Facing an alliance between Percy and Google, CGT is advancing to the plate

American Pickers Mike Wolf shows up inside his Nashville antique shop after fans tear up former co-host Frank Fritz’s ‘sticky’ shop

The great bonus of giving a whirlwind to its employees who are vaccinated

The great bonus of giving a whirlwind to its employees who are vaccinated

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *