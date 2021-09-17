Elm Company announces vacancies

Elm announces on its LinkedIn Employment Services website (LinkedIn ™) through its official account that technical and administrative positions are vacant for undergraduate and postgraduate graduates:

Jobs available

He added that the job titles were as follows:

1- Senior Corporate Development Officer:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Human Resources, Organizational Development, Business Administration).

Minimum 4 years experience in organizational development and employee planning.

2- Android Developer (codeine language):

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems) or equivalent.

– No previous experience required.

Workplace

The company pointed out that he works in Riyadh

Company Profile (Wikipedia)

Elm is a Saudi joint venture owned by the Public Investment Fund, and Elm provides its services to all beneficiaries, including the public sector, the corporate sector and individuals.

Application dates

The company noted that the submission is now available, starting today, Sunday 12/09/2021 AD and ending when the required number is sufficient.

How to apply

You can apply through the following link (Create an account on the LinkedIn Employment Services website)Ed LinkedIn(Before applying for the job):

