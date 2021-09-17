Home Science Elm Company announces vacancies

Elm Company announces vacancies

Sep 17, 2021 0 Comments
Elm Company announces vacancies

Elm announces on its LinkedIn Employment Services website (LinkedIn ™) through its official account that technical and administrative positions are vacant for undergraduate and postgraduate graduates:

Jobs available

He added that the job titles were as follows:

1- Senior Corporate Development Officer:
Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Human Resources, Organizational Development, Business Administration).
Minimum 4 years experience in organizational development and employee planning.

2- Android Developer (codeine language):
Bachelor’s or Master’s degree (Information Technology, Computer Science, Management Information Systems) or equivalent.
– No previous experience required.

Workplace

The company pointed out that he works in Riyadh

Company Profile (Wikipedia)
Elm is a Saudi joint venture owned by the Public Investment Fund, and Elm provides its services to all beneficiaries, including the public sector, the corporate sector and individuals.

Application dates

The company noted that the submission is now available, starting today, Sunday 12/09/2021 AD and ending when the required number is sufficient.

How to apply

You can apply through the following link (Create an account on the LinkedIn Employment Services website)Ed LinkedIn(Before applying for the job):

1- Senior Corporate Development Officer:
Click here

2- Android Developer (codeine language):
Click here

See also  ULA announces victory at Atlas 5 launch site with new solid rocket boosters

You May Also Like

Strange “time crystals” created on quantum computers can change physics forever-scientific study-cnBeta.COM

Open the clip. The second meteorite collided with Jupiter. Early morning 14 September.

Days when temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius doubled

Days when temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius doubled

51 percent computer science seat

51 percent computer science seat

அமீரக விண்வெளி வீரர்களுக்கு கார்கோ விண்கலத்தை ‘ரோபோ' கரம் கொண்டு கட்டுப்படுத்தும் பயிற்சி

Training to control a cargo spacecraft with a robot arm; For US astronauts, offered at NASA || Training for American astronauts to control a cargo spacecraft with a ‘robot’ arm

Continued destruction of antiquities at Del Aroma: "Contrary to any logic or morality"

Continued destruction of antiquities at Del Aroma: “Contrary to any logic or morality”

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *