Home World California – Redwoods covered with aluminum for fire protection

California – Redwoods covered with aluminum for fire protection

Sep 17, 2021 0 Comments
La base des troncs a été recouverte de feuilles d’aluminium.

Posted

When two fires broke out near Redwoods Park, firefighters were “taking extraordinary measures to protect these trees” –

The bottom of the trunks was covered with aluminum foil.

AFP

Rescue workers wrapped the blankets of the world’s tallest tree, the giant sequoia, to protect California from wildfires after a long drought on Thursday.

“General Sherman”, considered the world’s largest tree, and his 83-meter-tall Redwood grove were visited by firefighters.

About 2,000 firefighters are concentrated in the Redwood National Park area of ​​central California where they clear brush and front gear. “They are taking extraordinary measures to protect these trees,” said Christy Brigham, one of the park officials. “We want to do everything we can to preserve these 2000 to 3000 year old trees,” he says.

Two fires near the park

Thousands of square kilometers of forest have already been burned in California this year. The number and intensity of fires have increased in recent years across the western United States with significant lengths of fire season.

According to experts, this phenomenon is particularly associated with global warming: an increase in temperature, increase in heat waves and precipitation in places is an excellent flammable cocktail.

Firefighters in process.

Firefighters in process.

AFP

Two fires on Thursday near the “Giant Forest” of Sequoia Park, home to five of the world’s largest trees, including “General Sherman”, usually attract tens of thousands of tourists.

Trees in need of fire

Low-intensity fires are generally not harmful to large sequoias, and their thick bark and their branches are located at a height that does not reach the flames for these disasters. Instead, these trees need fire to reproduce: the heat of the flames explodes popcorn-like cones to release hundreds of seeds.

But these giants, which grow only in the foothills of Sierra Nevada in California, have not sustained enough fires in recent years thanks to climate change. Crystal Golden, a fire expert at the University of California at Mercedes, cited by the Los Angeles Times.

Last May, after being caught in a huge fire that destroyed the area nine months ago, experts were surprised to find a giant sequoia burning slowly, like a tree in a fireplace.

(AFP)

See also  After entering the yellow list .. Emirates Airlines intensifies its flights to the United Kingdom

You May Also Like

Single Post

“We need to share monthly distribution details”, (ohms)

Václav Havel's first bench in Latin America was released in Peru

Václav Havel’s first bench in Latin America was released in Peru

VIDEO: SpaceX lanza al espacio la primera misión con una tripulación totalmente civil

Video: SpaceX begins its first voyage into space with an entire civilian crew

Retirement at age 50: Who can access it and how to apply for a pension

Retirement at age 50: Who can access it and how to apply for a pension

Procuraduría y Obras Públicas tratan rehabilitación cárceles

The Attorney’s Office and the Public Works Department handle prison rehabilitation

Merkel wants to add Balkan countries to EU to counter Turkish influence

Merkel wants to add Balkan countries to EU to counter Turkish influence

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *