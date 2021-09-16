Home Science Open the clip. The second meteorite collided with Jupiter. Early morning 14 September.

Open the clip. The second meteorite collided with Jupiter. Early morning 14 September.

Sep 16, 2021 0 Comments

Open the clip. The second meteorite collided with Jupiter.

On September 16, the National Astronomical Observatory reported that the meteorite had hit Jupiter until light at 05:39 AM Thai time on September 14, 2021, according to the Norit Facebook page. A meteorite is expected to fly into Jupiter after being able to record the appearing videos and then explode due to friction in the atmosphere. Jose was able to accidentally record this event Jupiter is many times larger and larger than Earth. Its enormous gravity causes Jupiter to attract many nearby objects.

Past studies have estimated that Jupiter will attract 2,000 to 8,000 times smaller objects to collision than Earth. It found that the impact of the meteorite on Jupiter averaged 11.7 times a year, hitting Comet Schumacher-Levy 9 for the first time in 1994. Jupiter’s wave forces shattered the comet before it fell into the atmosphere. A large, prominent black smash formed at that moment before it disappeared. However, no trace of the remaining explosion was found in the atmosphere in this incident.

Thanks for the info and clips from the National Astronomical Research Institute.

Sticks to every situation from

Tax Madichan Here


Line Madichan

Previous articleThe NHRC is not worried about the large crowd this week, arranging for the police to focus on security (with clip)
Next articleFear of Chao Praya Water Increased Set up bunkers Wat vegetarianism to protect ancient sites

மதிச்சான்

See also  Two black holes shattered and completely changed what we knew about the universe

You May Also Like

Days when temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius doubled

Days when temperatures crossed 50 degrees Celsius doubled

51 percent computer science seat

51 percent computer science seat

அமீரக விண்வெளி வீரர்களுக்கு கார்கோ விண்கலத்தை ‘ரோபோ' கரம் கொண்டு கட்டுப்படுத்தும் பயிற்சி

Training to control a cargo spacecraft with a robot arm; For US astronauts, offered at NASA || Training for American astronauts to control a cargo spacecraft with a ‘robot’ arm

Continued destruction of antiquities at Del Aroma: "Contrary to any logic or morality"

Continued destruction of antiquities at Del Aroma: “Contrary to any logic or morality”

Geneticists will revive herds of woolly mummies for $ 15 million and up to 6 years

Geneticists will revive herds of woolly mummies for $ 15 million and up to 6 years

A strange repetitive signal emerged from the center of the Milky Way

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *