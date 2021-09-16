Home Sports MLP at a glance: Sandy Alderson will retain in 2022 Mike Trout is unlikely to return this season

Sep 16, 2021
MLP at a glance: Sandy Alderson will retain in 2022 Mike Trout is unlikely to return this season

Sandy Alderson will retain her position in 2022

The Mets are confirming that their president will hold his title next year.

The Mets and Yankees return quietly (or almost)

Some members of the Mets approached the Yankees in an attempt to appease the incident last weekend.

Clipper Torres is still in trouble

Aaron Boone is not very happy with his infielder’s defensive game.

Blake Snell on the injured list

He suffers from a hip injury.

Patres has also signed right-handed Vince Velasquez under a minor league contract.

Acquisition is not so bad

John Lester and JA Hopp were prominent among the cardinals.

A catch!

Cedric Mullins could have pulled off the game of the year.

Mike Trout is unlikely to return this season

However, the outfielder continues to train with little confidence.

Daniel Birru

Releases: 327

