Its doors will open in Brest on Thursday, September 23rd

Sep 16, 2021 0 Comments
Le What ouvrira ses portes jeudi 23 septembre 2021 à 17 h, dans la zone de Kergaradec à Brest

By Côté Brest writing
Its doors will open on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 5 pm in the Kresteradek area of ​​Brest. (© What)

After working for more than a year, The What 2021 September 2021 will open its doors on Thursday in Brest in the Kerkratek area. Over 700 m², the company uses a hybrid concept that combines catering, games and entertainment.

In the menu

On the menu, a large bar, burgers, cans, world cuisine, a pizzeria, pastries and home-made pastries Virgin Upper, pastry cook and second in the kitchen.

Three ax blowing tracks, two Shuffle board (American Shuffle Board), Pool Table and Darts Lane, hosted by Arthur Sampras, Game-Master.

Outside, there is a large terrace with food-truck and Patton Court.

And Pierre Steiner, director, to mention

“The idea is to offer a unique offer in the West, which is built on the fun of Leadmotif drink food. To confirm our position, we sell an industrial and opiate outfit, dynamic food based on new products, to eat or carry around.”

30 employees

With 200 seats and 100 seats on the terrace, Ricardo Estrada Meniscus manages the room manager every day from 9am to 11pm (1pm Thursday to Saturday and Sunday 11am to 11pm).

“Our customers will discover a completely innovative culinary offer,” says Manuel Le Wோர்rz. Real Neapolitan pizza Is also in the process of obtaining. “

On the bar side, manager Quentin Hascott will deliver 20 permanent draft beers and a wide range at that time. The drinks offer is completed with 50 notes on bottled beer, a wide selection of French and world wines, original cocktails and spirits from various countries.

CHR 2 was backed by LM, which relied on about thirty local companies to carry out its conversion work. “It will be the same for suppliers and partners,” the director concludes.

Practical information

58, Bristol R Amiral-Desphos. Open Monday through Wednesday from 9am to 11pm, Thursday through Saturday from 9am to 1pm and Sunday from 11am to 11pm.
Facebook page: What a breast.

