Imprisonment in the capital Canberra has been extended by a month

Prison authorities in the Australian capital, Canberra, extended the deadline until mid-October on Tuesday. 400,000 residents have been forced to stay home for a month since the first case of Covid 19 was discovered in the city.

The Epidemiology Center, affiliated with the Delta Variation, is highly contagious, with 252 active cases and 276 cured to date. Andrew Barr, head of government in the Australian capital region, said authorities wanted to limit the spread of the virus and vaccinate as many people as possible.

⁇This is the safest way to go. This will make Christmas, the summer holidays and 2022 possible without risk“, He announced at a press conference. 53% of people over the age of 16 in the region have received two doses of the vaccine, which is the highest rate on the mainland continent, which has been rampant in several regions for three months.

The vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent months, especially among the millions of people in the southeast of the country, namely Sydney and Melbourne, two of the most populous cities. State and federal leaders last week agreed to remove restrictions and reopen borders on a national road map.

Since the outbreak, more than 75,000 cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Australia, which have killed more than 1,100 people.

