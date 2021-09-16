Home Top News Australia’s new nuclear submarines are due to leave the New Zealand Sea

Australia's new nuclear submarines are due to leave the New Zealand Sea

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacintha Arden (pictured) has announced that Australia’s new nuclear submarines will not be allowed into New Zealand waters. / File Photo / REUTERS / Fiona Gudal


WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacintha Arden has announced that Australia’s new nuclear submarines will not be allowed into New Zealand waters.

The United States, the United Kingdom and Australia announced on Wednesday that they had formed a new defense and defense alliance, which would help Washington and London acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

“I spoke with (Australian) Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday,” Jacinta Artern told a news conference.

He made it clear that nuclear-powered submarines would not be allowed into New Zealand waters under the 1984 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“No ship that is partially or fully powered by nuclear energy can enter our territory,” he said.

(Reported by Praveen Menon; French version by Camille Renat)

