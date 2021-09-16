Home Economy A hacker was arrested after a major mistake

A hacker was arrested after a major mistake

Sep 16, 2021 0 Comments
A hacker was arrested after a major mistake

A Ukrainian hacker who cheated 2,000 passwords a week has been arrested and is now being extradited to the United States to respond to his actions thanks to a major mistake he made.

Prior to his arrest in Poland in October 2020, Clip Oleksandr Ivanov-Dolpintsev considered himself an expert on hacking. In fact, according to DoJ (United States Justice of the Justice), he forced the re-sale of the passwords of thousands of Internet users through the botnet into the dark web. His small business earned him less than $ 80,000 and brought him under US surveillance. ” After being sold on this website, evidence was used to facilitate a variety of illegal activities, including tax evasion and ransomware attacks. », According to DoJ’s official press release.

Despite his prowess in hacking, the 28-year-old was caught up in a new mistake. Through the email address he posted on the dark web, I was able to find him. His emails include his name and contact details, including his personal email address at an electronic cigarette shop. From there, police found a copy of his passport and several photographs, which led to his arrest.

The case came to the fore again almost a year after Clip Oleksandr Ivanov-Tolpindsev was deported to the United States to face his verdict.

See also  Effortless way to score extra Ooshies

You May Also Like

Lines: Facing an alliance between Percy and Google, CGT is advancing to the plate

Lines: Facing an alliance between Percy and Google, CGT is advancing to the plate

American Pickers Mike Wolf shows up inside his Nashville antique shop after fans tear up former co-host Frank Fritz’s ‘sticky’ shop

The great bonus of giving a whirlwind to its employees who are vaccinated

The great bonus of giving a whirlwind to its employees who are vaccinated

Makes it easy to change your default browser, bypassing the Firefox rules

Massive recruitment and pay rise in Amazon Canada

Massive recruitment and pay rise in Amazon Canada

Les mammouths laineux, espèce éteinte il y a 4000 ans.

The American company is in the process of recreating wool mummies

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *