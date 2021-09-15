How to apply for a scholarship

Our suggestions Applications for the 2021-2022 academic year are due by Friday, September 24th. Lee Figaro Process details to follow.

Good news for the French in London: The Consulate General of France has announced that the deadline for submitting scholarship applications for 2021/2022 has been postponed to September 24. However, the process should be done personally by making an appointment with the Department of Social Affairs.

Who can make this request?

Parents may submit an application under a second commission, subject to certain conditions. Since this is a late first application, the family moved to London after the deadline for submitting the first time files, or if the family’s financial situation worsens severely (especially due to an epidemic) they must now submit a file. It is also possible to make a request for a review to compete against the decision taken in the first period after the opinion of the National Commission. Finally, the embassy accepts the late request for renewal, if one of the children fails.