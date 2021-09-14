United States / Brazil – Brazilian Church Unites in Haiti Through Unity: A Gesture of Love for the Haitian People

Facebook

Brasilia (Agensia Fights) – “It’s time to take care” is the theme of the Caritas campaign that has been associated with church life in Brazil in recent years. Especially during the Covid 19 epidemics, the campaign has been a valuable tool in ensuring the Samaritan presence of the church in the lives of those affected, which is often overlooked by the government (see Fights 6/9/2021).

On August 14, the Haiti earthquake killed thousands of people and many more lost their homes, recalling a letter sent by Brazilian Bishop Valmore Oliveira de Acevedo to the Agenzia Fight, another ailment for people already severely affected. In a video sent to the President of the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNPP) Fidesz, he calls on the people to help the Haitian people, declaring: “Our church, faithful to what Jesus asked, unites in Haiti in unity and invites everyone to give a gesture of love to the Haitian people.

The call was reinforced by Bishop MGR Mario Antonio da Silva of the Diocese of Roriama, who said, “Your donation ensures solidarity with the families of earthquake victims and assistance to thousands of injured, homeless and displaced people.” ”

Bishop Walmore called us to keep this reality in mind: “Regional distances, cultures, ethnicities and religions cannot hide this fact: we are a family, a human family, we are collectively and individually responsible to each other”. The president of the National Conference of Brazilian Bishops stressed that “this is the time for Haiti to experience the effects of natural disasters” and “it is time to be careful.” (EC) (Agensia Fights 09/14/2021)





To share: