Marvel superhero ‘Shang-C’ is the North American box office king

Disney movie Legend of Shang-ci and the Ten Rings, Featuring the first Asian superhero in the Marvel franchise, topped the North American box office for the second week in a row, according to provisional figures from a specialty company released on Sunday.

The company says a film about the escape of Dad (Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung), a former killer of Sino-Canadian Simu Liu, has already grossed $ 145.6 million in US and Canadian theaters.

Action comedy Free male With $ 5.8 million in revenue, it climbed to second place. Ryan Reynolds plays a simple extra in a video game where he seeks to take control of his destiny and disrupts well-counted mechanics by the creators.

Third place is a newcomer, horror film Harmful And raised $ 5.6 million.

According to researcher David Cross, who heads Franchise Entertainment’s research, this is “a weak start to a genre that has been better treated during epidemics.”

Another horror film, Candy man, A worldwide remake of the popular 1992 film, peaked at $ 4.8 million this weekend (and $ 48 million since its release).

Disney Adventure has completed the top 5 spots Jungle CruiseWith $ 2.4 million.

The rest of the top 10 are here:

6 – Pav Patrol: The Movie ($ 2.2 million)

7 – Do not breathe2 ($ 1.2 million)

8 – Card counter ($ 1.1 million)

9 – Show the father ($ 700,000)

10 – Respect ($ 650,000)

