Home Entertainment Luther: Image Confirmed with Idris Elba (Spoilers)

Luther: Image Confirmed with Idris Elba (Spoilers)

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
Luther: Image Confirmed with Idris Elba (Spoilers)

After discussing the sequel to the “Luther” series with a film two years later, Idris Elba may be pleased to see the project finally come to fruition.

Netflix just announced the good news on Twitter, noting that it will star alongside British actor Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Neil Cross, who created the series, will oversee the screenwriting.

Ruth Wilson on the streaming stage – who will play the role of Alice Morgan, who will die at the end of the final season 5 airing in 2019 – has not said whether she will return to the screen.

In June 2019, Idris Elba raised the opportunity to give a continuation of the series with a film that would resume the story from the end of the fifth chapter of the film, in which Inspector John Luther was arrested and imprisoned.

“I think John has to make some decisions in prison. It’s clear that it’s very difficult for him to become a police officer again. I think this is a good starting point for a film. The last seasons of the series were like short films. More oppressed than EW.com.

See also  Big bed for long distance sleepers inside Kylie Jenner's 72 million private jet

You May Also Like

Marvel superhero 'Shang-C' is the North American box office king

Marvel superhero ‘Shang-C’ is the North American box office king

Marvel superhero 'Shang-C' is the North American box office king

Marvel superhero ‘Shang-C’ is the North American box office king

Lucifer: After the series ends, can we already expect a movie?

Lucifer: After the series ends, can we already expect a movie?

Activist: This new American reality TV show is controversial

Activist: This new American reality TV show is controversial

Marvel superhero 'Shang-C' is the North American box office king

Marvel superhero ‘Shang-C’ is the North American box office king

Tune Toronto impresses on North American premiere

Tune Toronto impresses on North American premiere

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *