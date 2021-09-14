Home Top News Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Sep 14, 2021 0 Comments
Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Control of capital Australian It was extended until mid-October by Tuesday by Canberra officials.

400,000 Canberra residents are forced to stay home for a month After the first case was discovered Govit-19 In the city.

“This is the safest way to go”

The Epidemiology Center, affiliated with the Delta Variation, is highly contagious, with 252 active cases and 276 cured to date.

Andrew Barr, head of government in the Australian capital region, said authorities wanted to limit the spread of the virus and vaccinate as many people as possible.

“This is the safest way to go. It will make Christmas, the summer holidays and 2022 possible without risk.”, He told a news conference.

National Road Map

Nearly 53% of the region’s 16-year-olds have received two doses of the vaccine, the highest rate on the largest island-continent, which has been affected by the outbreak for three months in several regions.

The vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent months, especially among the millions of people in the southeast of the country, namely Sydney and Melbourne, two of the most populous cities.

State and federal leaders last week agreed to remove restrictions and reopen borders on a national road map.

Since the outbreak, more than 75,000 cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Australia, which have killed more than 1,100 people.

See also  "No words to describe pain"

You May Also Like

Govt-19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

Covid 19: Australia must continue to make progress to achieve vaccination goals

Grain production is expected to end in Australia

Grain production is expected to end in Australia

In London, brilliant rent

In London, brilliant rent

Is Debt Consolidation a Smart Thing to Do?

London cancels contract with French laboratory Valneva

London cancels contract with French laboratory Valneva

September 11: Assorted FBI note cites Saudi involvement

September 11: Assorted FBI note cites Saudi involvement

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *