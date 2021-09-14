Australia. The control of the capital Canberra was extended for a month

Control of capital Australian It was extended until mid-October by Tuesday by Canberra officials.

400,000 Canberra residents are forced to stay home for a month After the first case was discovered Govit-19 In the city.

“This is the safest way to go”

The Epidemiology Center, affiliated with the Delta Variation, is highly contagious, with 252 active cases and 276 cured to date.

Andrew Barr, head of government in the Australian capital region, said authorities wanted to limit the spread of the virus and vaccinate as many people as possible.

“This is the safest way to go. It will make Christmas, the summer holidays and 2022 possible without risk.”, He told a news conference.

National Road Map

Nearly 53% of the region’s 16-year-olds have received two doses of the vaccine, the highest rate on the largest island-continent, which has been affected by the outbreak for three months in several regions.

The vaccination campaign has accelerated in recent months, especially among the millions of people in the southeast of the country, namely Sydney and Melbourne, two of the most populous cities.

State and federal leaders last week agreed to remove restrictions and reopen borders on a national road map.

Since the outbreak, more than 75,000 cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Australia, which have killed more than 1,100 people.