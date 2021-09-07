Ports: Challenges and Opportunities in Latin America

WebFontaine (_https: //emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?), In conjunction with the SEFACIL Foundation on how the implementation of technological solutions since September 8, 2021 affects competition, sustainable growth, and its impact on Latin American ports management, as well as international trade .

WebFontaine, one of the leading global providers of technology solutions for customs, ports and international trade, will bring together a team of experts in public policy, researchers and port policy. Discussions will focus on the gradual implementation of innovative ideas and projects based on various technologies in public and private ports in the United States region.

Latin, as well as their impact on trade.

Targeting professionals in both the public and private sectors, the website will review the effects of the Covit-19 crisis on the economy from the port sector, accelerating the transformation of dematerialisation and modernization.

The expert panel includes various key members of the department, such as Yan Alix, Managing Director of the SEFACIL Foundation in France and an expert on Latin American relations. (AGP), he will discuss with moderators Jean-Edward Nicolet (Web Fontaine) and Luis Asencio, international transport and logistics consultant and director of the Porthink.com portal.

According to Jean-Edward Nicollet, Business Development Manager, WebFontaine, Latin America and the Caribbean: “Latin America is shifting to a public-private partnership for the installation and operation of computer systems such as dematerialization, technologies integration and single windows. Port social systems.

Search for optimal functional integration and cyber security in port logistics are important components that improve users’ efficiency and competitiveness. WebFontaine is a strategic partner of port communities

Administrations face these change management issues.

Web Fontaine’s goal is to bring together experts in the field to trigger a discussion and lead to an innovative action plan.

The webinar "Port Dynamics: Challenges and Opportunities for Latin America" ​​will air on September 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM (Panama time).

These webinars are designed to stimulate research through a series of think tanks aimed at disseminating high impact information so that public and private sector leaders can share ideas and

Knowledge

APO Team for JMI