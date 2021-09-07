Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Phoebe Waller-Bridge left the show due to creative disagreements with Donald Chlor.

Divorce is over. According to the American site The Hollywood Deporter, due to a creative disagreement with Phoebe Waller-Bridge Donald Chlor, Mr. & Mrs. Smith have decided to adapt from the film and leave the series.

The departure of the British actress, who co-produced the series with Donald Clover and Francesca Sloan (Farco), would have been “friendly”. We mention. The product has announced its intention to quickly find an alternative to accepting the lead female role, and the release date of the series – beginning in 2022 – should not be delayed by this setback.

The announcement comes 7 months after the announcement of Amazon Prime Video to reunite Emmy-crowned Donald Clover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for an adaptation of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It caused a stir on social media at the time.

The Mr & Mrs Smith series is part of a deal signed by Donald Glover with Amazon last February. The creator of the series, Atlanta Hive, is working on the development of a series centered on a character inspired by Beyonc அதன், whose screenplay was handed over to Jane Neighbors (Watchman).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently involved in the production of the Indiana Jones 5 movie, after helping write the screenplay for the upcoming James Bond, No Time to Die. He is also in the executive production of 4e And the final season of the killing Eve.