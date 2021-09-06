Home Top News Singapore luxury comes to the heart of London

Sep 06, 2021 0 Comments
After capturing several capitals, the Pan Pacific team moved to the city.

The Singapore-based Pan Pacific hotel chain, a subsidiary of developer UOL Group, wants to expand its portfolio of more than 20 luxury hotels in Asia, North America, Oceania and Europe with a new hotel centered on innovation and luxury in central London.

The Bon Pacific Group has decided to find its new hotel between two of its most famous cultural centers: the 43-storey Bronze Tower Bishop’s Gate Plaza, which is the Bon Pacific London and private residential apartments, and Devonshire House, restaurants and bars with several designer shops. This weird place is open 24 hours a day.

Bon Pacific London, created by designer duo Yabu Bushelberg, reflects its own design and elegance. Inspired by Singaporean food and traditions, the hotel offers many services such as a signature Straits Kitchen restaurant with spectacular city views, a lively Ginger Lily cocktail bar and an orchid lounge for quiet guests. In addition, Pan Pacific London offers two intimate dining rooms for meetings or private events.

To escape the hustle and bustle of London, Pan Pacific London offers breathtaking views of 237 rooms and suites. These ultramodern rooms feature a computer-conscious, yoga mat. The Pan Pacific London Hotel offers guests a lounge area: an infinity pool, an interactive gym, treatment rooms, a sauna and a hammam, and finally a lounge dedicated to relaxing and unwinding in the most vibrant parts of London.

Bon Pacific London, the meeting place of Southeast Asian culture and traditional English culture, offers its guests a modern and luxurious hotel experience.

