Home Sports Salvador Perez knows a whole season (really)

Salvador Perez knows a whole season (really)

Sep 06, 2021 0 Comments
Salvador Perez knows a whole season (really)

Since entering the Majors, Salvador Perez has been one of the best players in his position.

The receiver, who played the first ten years of his career with the Royals, has been enjoying one of the best seasons since his debut at the MLB.

Here is the proof:

The Royals faced the White Sox today, with Perez taking advantage of his own opportunity again. He hit the 41st longest ball of the year, now at 102 RBI.

41 rounds is no small feat. Yesterday, the 31-year-old hit his 40th season, becoming the first receiver to reach this mark after Xavi Lopez (2003).

Perez’s victory slips under the radar as he plays for the Royals in Kansas City, a quiet team for a while.

He was named World Series MVP in 2015 when the team won, but since then it has been much harder. We agree with that.

When you look at his figures for 2021, you can see why many refer to him as the “heart and soul” of the Royals organization.

He will be under contract with the Royals until 2026, keep in mind that he should not leave there anytime soon.

Mark-Oliver Cook

Still studying, Mark-Olivier was a young man who had been interested in sports since a young age. The student at La Citte College in Ottawa describes himself as a good guy who is willing to do anything to succeed.

Releases: 577

See also  Odsonne Edouard set for crucial Celtic talks as striker's agent makes Champions League admission

You May Also Like

LeBron James et sa femme Savannah

At midnight, LeBron left for a happy meeting in Italy!

The Dodgers tried to sign Shoaib Otani in 2012

The Dodgers tried to sign Shoaib Otani in 2012

Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell are battling it out in the NFL best chances season debut

Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell are battling it out in the NFL best chances season debut

At a glance M.L.P. Julian Merweather's rehab is going well

At a glance M.L.P. Julian Merweather’s rehab is going well

Ben Simmons est devenu le 2ème joueur de moins de 23 ans à réaliser un match de playoffs à plus de 30 points et 9 passes, avec Derrick Rose

“Ben Simmons is very close to him, that’s why he wants to go there.”

MLB Summary: Gregory Polanco looks back on his life in Pittsburgh Trevor Boyer's absence extended to September 10

MLB Summary: Gregory Polanco looks back on his life in Pittsburgh Trevor Boyer’s absence extended to September 10

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *