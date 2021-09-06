Google Drive Offline Storage Mode and Deleted Files Recovery Tips

Free cloud storage provided by Google for storing files such as photos, videos, PDF-Word documents .. Google Drive. Google has recently told users that Google Drive services can be used both online and offline. To this extent, users can access files on their drive without an internet connection.

The user must upload the files online to the drive.

Then open the file. Click on the three dots on the right.

There will be an offline option. Clicking on it will take the file to offline mode. That means it will appear in the offline section at any time without an internet connection.

This is not really a new option. In 2019, Google brought this feature for testing.



Google Drive allows users to specify certain types of files when using the Internet. But now it has made the offline feature fully available to its users. For this, the drive needs to be updated in the Play Store.

Users are advised to install Google Drive desktop processor on Mac and Windows systems. In it, go to Drive Settings, right click on the supported files and the Offline option will appear. Enough to implement it. If you open the Drive Web application, you will see the files in it offline.

This feature is available for Google Workplace customers and non-cloud ID, Cloud ID Premium, Zee Suite Basic, Zee Suite Business and regular customers.

If the data is full ..

Currently offers 15GB of storage data for free. If you need more savings you have to pay. 100 GB storage per month for Rs. 130 to be paid. As well as 200 GB of storage at Rs. 200, 2 TB storage Rs. 650 to buy.

Photos, videos and files may be accidentally deleted from the drive. Otherwise delete it. Such people can be brought back. Because those photos are in the trash. Recover them and they will return to the drive folder.



If that doesn’t happen, you can contact Google. They are then recovered by technicians and experts.

You can permanently delete the deleted photo if needed.

Vacation When saving photos or other files in the drive in multiple selections .. .. wait until it is fully uploaded. Otherwise those files will not be saved on the drive.