France won for the first time in 31 years in Australia

Sep 06, 2021 0 Comments
An achievement of revenge. France’s XV beat the Wallabies 28-26 in Melbourne on Tuesday, the first French victory in Australia since 1990, a week after losing to the same Australian team in Brisbane.

France’s historic victory in Australia. The Blues beat the Wallabies (28–26) for the first time on Tuesday, July 13, 1990 in Melbourne, despite the fact that a team was reduced to a number of executives.

Passing the record very close in Brisbane last Wednesday, Fabien Galthié’s men made a regrettable mistake at the end of the match, giving the Australians a chance to change the situation and win this first Test (23-21).

This time, they did not fail, winger Damien Bennett made an opportunistic effort and won thanks to precision in front of the poles behind Melvin Geminet (8/8), a player who played in the second division this season.


They will play “Beautiful” Saturday in Brisbane against the Dual World Champions (1991, 1999) who are struggling to regain their former glory.

In front of the visitors to AAMI Park, the French were still in the lead. The metronome order in front of Geminit’s (4/4 in the first period) posts, and the Benot test, allowed a ten-point lead against the course of the game (16-6).

The best jaminate

Winger Marica Corypat, one of the most important Wallabies with her sharp runs, was denied an attempt after a video from her partner Tom Wright was forward. But the Australians, who are more structured in their game than last week, were able to reduce the score (16-13) before the break.

The score returned as soon as Dave Rennie’s men returned from the locker room to thank Lolesio for the start. But the decent blues, more than last week, took the lead in aggression and fighting, pushing the Wallaby back to the ground.

Geminet, again, allowed the French to take nine steps (25-16) within twenty minutes of the siren. But Australian captain Michael Hooper revolted for his team with a second attempt within 10 minutes. Lolesio then allowed his team to take advantage of a penalty (26-25) for the first time.

But Geminit’s final penalty for last week’s French defeat was awarded to Blues.

France’s XV have not won in Australia since June 30, 1990, winning from 28 to 19.

With AFP

