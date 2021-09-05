The Dodgers tried to sign Shoaib Otani in 2012

In 2012, he was at Shohe Ohtani High School. He became the first choice in the Japanese league draft, but that was not what he wanted. Instead of going through the NBP, his dream is to become a pioneer by becoming the first Japanese to leave his country’s high school directly in North America.

History has taught us that he became a pioneer … but not in a purposeful way.

In fact, at the time, he was a dominant pitcher and a good beater. The Dodgers found him, and they wanted to give him a contract to do what he wanted, which would jump into North America.

But in the end, we can learn In this text Athletes, He was drafted in Japan and created there.

Eventually, it allowed him to grow into a pitcher and hitter. It was Pitch His Japanese team’s sales team, which allowed history to be written in its own way.

Interestingly, the club kept him back and forth between the big club and the miners depending on the needs of the pitcher and hitter he played. This is what allowed him to become an elite player on both sides of the game.

If we go to 2012 and his wish is fulfilled, his life will be different. He would have signed somewhere in the MLB (Dodgers in Lot Angels of course) and climbed into the minor baseball rankings.

It is logical to believe that those who were more talented at Matt would eventually leave the stick and be only a pitcher. He will undoubtedly be an elite pitcher and his name will undoubtedly already be engraved on Sai Young of the National.

But will he have more than 40 rounds on the clock? Probably not, no.

Growing up in Japan was ultimately the best thing that ever happened to him. He was ready for MLP … where he made history.