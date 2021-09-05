Home Economy Technology companies are mobilizing after the passage of a law restricting the right to abortion in Texas

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
Until now, similar texts from other U.S. states have been blocked in court, but this time the federal Supreme Court has refused to block the law.

GoDaddy, an online service provider, has two U.S. leaders in driver-driven car bookings: Uber and Lyft, dating processors Bumble and Match Group (Tinder, OkCupid) … a law that came into force Wednesday, September 1 , Companies in the technology sector insist on the right to abortion.

A website set up by the Texan Anti-Abortion Committee Right to Life, ProLifeWhistleblower.With, It encourages the public to condemn illegal abortions in Texas, so it was announced Thursday that it was expelled by its internet host, Kodadi.

Uber and Lift announced on Friday for their part that they will reimburse legal costs if a complaint is made against drivers under the new law. For their part, the Texas-headquartered Bumble and Match team announced the creation of a support fund. Bumble likes it “Support the rights of women and people who want to have an abortion in Texas”, The company, founded and run by women, tweeted Wednesday.

The law, which went into effect on Wednesday, prohibits abortion once the fetal heartbeat is detected, six weeks pregnant, when most women are not known to be pregnant. Medical emergency is the only exception justified. Until now, similar texts from other U.S. states have been blocked in court, but this time the federal Supreme Court has refused to block the law.

Under Texas law, enforcement of this measure is encouraged to file a complaint against citizens, not authorities. Thus, the site ProLifeWhistleblower.With A Triggered Public To condemn illegal abortions in Texas. The site has been flooded with false denunciations launched by activists in support of abortion rights. Calls are sent on social networks such as Dictoc and Instagram.

