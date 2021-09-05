Home World Heavy gunfire erupted in the center of Guinea’s capital, and the army spread through the streets

Heavy gunfire erupted in the center of Guinea’s capital, and the army spread through the streets

Sep 05, 2021 0 Comments
Heavy gunfire erupted in the center of Guinea's capital, and the army spread through the streets

Heavy gunfire erupted Sunday morning in the center of the Guinean capital, Conakry, while eyewitnesses told the AFP that a large number of soldiers had been spotted on the streets.

There has been no explanation so far for the sudden tension in the center of Conakry, where the presidential headquarters, state institutions and business offices are located, while officials remained silent.

Residents (including the center of the capital) in the Kallam area contacted by the AFP were subjected to heavy gunfire.

On anonymous grounds for security reasons, they saw several soldiers ordering residents to return to their homes, telling the AFP not to leave.

Heavy gunfire echoed in the center of the Guinean capital, according to videos circulating on social media.

A military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kalom neighborhood, which includes most ministries and the presidential palace, was closed and some of them were parked around the palace with heavy weapons.

A senior government official said President Alpha Conte was not injured, but did not provide further details. A witness told Reuters he saw a citizen with gunshot wounds.


Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments through Google News

Share

Print




READ  Questions overshadow Melania Trump, Pompeo speeches on Republican Day Two

You May Also Like

Склали "загальну картину подій": ООН оприлюднить доповідь про посадку літака з Протасевичем - новини Білорусь - 24 Канал

You have created a “general picture of events”: UN releases report on plane landing with Protashevich – Belarus

Police not turned to thugs side in Sedinze!

Police not turned to thugs side in Sedinze!

ABBA is displaying their digital copies, which will be staged to replace them during their world tour

ABBA is displaying their digital copies, which will be staged to replace them during their world tour

The largest trikeratoba skeleton in the auction - who is the famous "Big John"

The largest trikeratoba skeleton in the auction – who is the famous “Big John”

Protesters say they have killed large numbers of Taliban militants since August 15

Protesters say they have killed large numbers of Taliban militants since August 15

Taliban sources say the new government in Afghanistan will be led by Mullah Bardar, whose leaders are coming to Kabul.

Taliban sources say the new government in Afghanistan will be led by Mullah Bardar, whose leaders are coming to Kabul.

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *