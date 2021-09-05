Did the moon never have a magnetic field? Models of the Apollo voyage will destroy the mystery

As part of the Apollo mission, scientists concluded that the Moon did not have a magnetic field for the past 4 billion years, analyzing samples collected decades ago.

To be precise, the analysis includes fragments of lunar rock that formed 3.9, 3.6, 3.3 and 3.2 billion years ago, respectively. Unusually older models claim that there was no lunar dynamo activity at that time. Otherwise, scientists will have evidence that there is a magnetic field within our natural satellite.

How can it be said that there was a magnetic field at different positions of the moon? Important here are the relevant models – in this case, 3 to 4 billion years old. Next, scientists must determine whether the samples in question have recorded magnetic activity within them.

The Moon currently has a very weak magnetic field 100 times weaker than Earth

Proper arrangements in this regard, Available on pages Scientific progressSuggests that the surface of the moon is relatively stable, although it enjoys regular blows from the solar wind. Data in the possession of scientists now suggest that the Silver Globe has not had a long-lasting dynamo for 4 billion years. What does this information change? Determining whether our natural satellite had a long-lasting magnetic field in the past is important to understand how its interior and surface formed.

In terms of magnetic field, the Moon is closer to Mars than to Earth. It is about 100 times older than Earth, while the red planet has weak local magnetic fields. In the past, however, Mars was better protected from solar storms and other sources of radiation. If the Moon could gather similar evidence, scientists could more accurately determine the conditions under which it formed and formed.

